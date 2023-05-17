Drake University’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences is pleased to announce that second-year student pharmacist Kathryn Reiman was selected as the 2023 recipient of the Nita Pandit Student Research Award. Established in 2022, this award honors CPHS students who are involved in hands-on research with a CPHS faculty member. Dr. Nita Pandit was a pharmaceutical faculty member in the CPHS who was instrumental for many pharmacy and health sciences students pursuing careers in research.
Kathryn Reiman, originally from Morton, Illinois, first became involved in research with professor of pharmacology Dr. Craige Wrenn in January 2022. She presented alongside Ally Klein, fourth-year student pharmacist and inaugural Nita Pandit Research Award recipient, at the Drake University Conference on Undergraduate Research in the Sciences (DUCURS) in 2022 and at the Neuroscience 2022 conference. Their research was the “Pilot study of the relationship between barbering and dominance hierarchy in B6129SF2/J mice.” During the summer of 2022, Reiman began a longitudinal study of the “Relationship between barbering and dominance hierarchy in B6129SF2/J male mice” and presented the findings at the Drake Undergraduate Science Collaborative Institute (DUSCI) in 2022.
“I am incredibly grateful and excited to receive this award because I will have the opportunity to represent Drake and continue my professional development at future research conferences,” said Reiman. “I am also grateful for everything that I have learned from Dr. Wrenn so far throughout my research experience. This award is an amazing honor to receive, and I cannot wait to show the potential influence that animal hierarchies have on behavioral and biomedical research.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.