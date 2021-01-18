The Illinois Central College Educational Foundation is seeking nominations from the community for its two alumni awards – the Distinguished Alumnus and Alumnus of the Last Decade awards. The awards are presented in October as part of the college’s Community Celebration event, held annually to recognize and celebrate ICC scholarship recipients, their donors and community partners.
“The awards recognize ICC alumni who have achieved exceptional success since their time at ICC. They also recognize their humanitarian service and demonstrated support for higher education and Illinois Central College,” said ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “These awards allow us to celebrate the many inspirational alumni who serve as examples of how ICC changes lives. I look forward to celebrating the next alumni to be added to these exceptional representatives of Illinois Central College.”
The 2020 ICC Distinguished Alumnus award was presented to Peorian Christopher S. McCall. McCall attended Richwoods High School and Illinois Central College before attending the University of Illinois. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and returned to Peoria to establish the McCall Law Offices in 2005. Additional past winners of the Distinguished Alumnus award include Ronald Givens and Rachel Reliford. Past winners of the Alumnus of the Last Decade award include Matthew Goodyear, Micheline “Michy” Maloof and Christine Bare-Kemper.
Nominations are due by Wednesday, March 31, 2021. To submit nominations and for more information, please visit icc.edu/alumni.
