Peoria, IL – January 17, 2020 – Surveillance video and victim reports have made it clear the recent rash of criminal activity on and around Bradley’s campus is being committed by the same people. All of these cases happened after dark where the victim was walking alone; several where they were walking alone between their parked vehicle and a building.
The message is clear: DO NOT WALK ALONE IN THE DARK.
Bradley police continue to work closely with Peoria police to track down the individuals in question. We ask for continued community support. If you see anything or have information, please contact Bradley Police at 309-677-2000.
Bradley is enhancing some safety measures and adding new ones in an effort to keep campus safe. We also have numerous safety resources available to the campus and want to encourage our students, faculty and staff to use these resources.
Below is an overview of the safety resources and programs we have put in place or will be putting in place to combat crime in our area:
- We continue to work with the City of Peoria and Peoria Police. There is an increased police presence on and around our campus including increased patrols by the Peoria Police Department and Bradley University Police Department (BUPD).
- The BUPD has modified and enhanced its patrolling strategies. The BUPD has 21 sworn officers who patrol both on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- We are recruiting additional security personnel to provide a larger security presence on and around campus. The job has been posted online, and the hiring process is underway. This will allow the BUPD more time to patrol and secure the area.
- We are in the process of enhancing security cameras in strategic areas. These cameras have assisted police in investigations and provided suspect information that has helped lead to their capture and arrest.
- Expansion of the Hilltop Safety Cruiser program is underway. Students can now call 309-677-2800 between dusk and 3 a.m. when spring and fall classes are in session.
- Student Patrol or BUPD escort programs are available by calling 309-677-2000.
- Safety presentations and situational awareness self-defense programs are offered by BUPD regularly on campus. Upcoming presentations are scheduled for 1/26 at 3:30-5:30 p.m., 2/4 at 6:00-8:00 p.m. and 2/8 5:30-7:30 p.m. Location TBD. Campus members can sign up by emailing BradleyUpolice@bradley.edu. Private and group presentations can be scheduled through the police.
- Safety alerts are shared with campus through emails, Twitter and Facebook posts, and alerts to the university webpage.
- A communications campaign is being developed for students, faculty, staff and parents to raise awareness of safety tips, reiterate how to use campus resources and more.
- Students are invited to participate in the Student Safety Advisory Committee. They can do so by emailing bradleypd@bradley.edu.
