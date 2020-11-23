Superintendent’s Report
- Schools are not impacted by the Tier 3 mitigations going into effect on November 20.
- The District does not have plans to take a pause from in-person learning before or after the holidays.
- Current numbers as of meeting date: six staff positive out of approximately 400; 12 students positive out of 2850. Currently quarantining are 270 students, which means 90% of students are in school. Quarantining of healthy, but possibly exposed staff and students has kept the spread of the virus under control.
- Plans are underway for an open house at MJHS in mid-January. Details to be announced.
- Two indicators were added to the District Dashboard based on the desired outcomes for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Safe Classrooms, Successful outcomes Academic Indicators and Attendance Indicators.
- SAT testing results: given this fall to all MHS seniors (spring testing was postponed). Morton’s mean SAT score was down slightly.
Discussion Items
- IHSA Basketball Participation: IHSA has suspended its decision until November 19. Board members agreed that students need to be involved in athletics and activities.
- 2021 Facilities Work: In light of new information regarding the state budget, the board decided to go ahead with plans to replace roofs scheduled on the 15-year maintenance plan and prioritize other targeted projects by the December 8 meeting.
Action Item Approved
- Resolution to Partially Abate Bond Levy: abate bond levy by the additional amount being taxed through utilizing the 2.3%. Total dollars abated will be $700,000.
Commented
