The unemployment rate in Illinois fell to 11 percent for the month of August, a decrease of a half of a percentage point from the previous month as the state added 66,000 non-farm jobs, according to preliminary figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security last Thursday.
That was 2.6 percentage points higher than the national rate for the month, which was 8.4 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The national rate reflected a decrease of 1.8 percentage points from the week prior.
The state’s unemployment rate, while decreasing, was still historically high, standing 7.2 percentage points above where it was a year ago.
There were 695,000 unemployed workers in the state for the month, a decrease of 2.9 percent from the previous month but an increase of 182.6 percent from the year prior as COVID-19 and associated economic restrictions continue to affect employment rates. Non-farm payroll employment is down by 428,700 jobs from a year ago.
From April to August this year, the labor force has rebounded 3.6 percent, or nearly 224,000 individuals. That’s after a 4.6 percent decline from January to April, which affected 294,000 individuals, according to IDES.
For the week ending September 12, there were 27,384 initial unemployment claims in the state, which is up by 1,906 from the week prior – an increase of 7 percent, according to IDES. The number of continued claims, however, dropped by 8 percent, or 44,556, to 507,880.
The leisure and hospitality industry added 16,400 jobs on the month while government added 15,900 and professional and business services added 9,900. Leisure and hospitality, however, had also seen the biggest drop in employment from a year ago, losing 143,700 jobs, while professional and business services was second, losing 72,500 jobs.
