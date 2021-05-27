Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Area students include:
Germantown Hills
Nicholas James Bradshaw
Alec Christopher Moehn
Mackinaw
Alison M Tate
Metamora
Trenton Richard Ahrens
Morgan Danielle Doerr
Mikayla AnnMarie Harvey
Ethan Patrick Poston
Tessa L. Schwarzentraub
Payton Elizabeth Skender
Brendan Allan Smith
Cameron William Trompeter
Morton
Marissa Anne Bonham
Wesley James Gibson
Haley Rose Huschen
Megan Lorraine Jones
Isabelle Kolvek
Max Alan Lindner
Chloe Josephine Mishler-Trerice
Bhumi Sevantilal Patel
Joshua David Stark
Tremont
Katherine Toletha Ealey
Washington
Katelyn Beth Bradburn
Avery James Davidson
Kassidy Dexheimer
Elizabeth Marie Hector
Devin Micheal Moore
John Douglas Phelps
Ryann June Pugh
Shane E. Rhoades
Hannah Marie Rich
Samantha Jo Schoch
Myles L. Sophanavong
Antonia Tracy
