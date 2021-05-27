Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).

Area students include:

Germantown Hills

Nicholas James Bradshaw

Alec Christopher Moehn

Mackinaw

Alison M Tate

Metamora

Trenton Richard Ahrens

Morgan Danielle Doerr

Mikayla AnnMarie Harvey

Ethan Patrick Poston

Tessa L. Schwarzentraub

Payton Elizabeth Skender

Brendan Allan Smith

Cameron William Trompeter

Morton

Marissa Anne Bonham

Wesley James Gibson

Haley Rose Huschen

Megan Lorraine Jones

Isabelle Kolvek

Max Alan Lindner

Chloe Josephine Mishler-Trerice

Bhumi Sevantilal Patel

Joshua David Stark

Tremont

Katherine Toletha Ealey

Washington

Katelyn Beth Bradburn

Avery James Davidson

Kassidy Dexheimer

Elizabeth Marie Hector

Devin Micheal Moore

John Douglas Phelps

Ryann June Pugh

Shane E. Rhoades

Hannah Marie Rich

Samantha Jo Schoch

Myles L. Sophanavong

Antonia Tracy