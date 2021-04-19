April 13, 2021

 

¨ The Board of Education upheld the Administration’s recommendation to suspend a parent from attending their students’ extracurricular activities until the end of this school year.

¨ Jefferson Principal Kate Wyman offered words of remembrance for third grade teacher Margaret Shafer who recently passed away after a battle with ALS.  Jefferson School is organizing a school wide collection for the ALS Foundation.  Send a check made out to the ALS Foundation to Jefferson School by April 23, or go to               https://www.als.org/ and click donate.

¨ MHS Principal Deidre Ripka presented a Career and Tech education update.  Her presentation included the status of Construction, Fabrication, and Automotive courses.

¨ Superintendent’s Report—

Seniors last day will be Friday, May 7.

       - Graduation Plan A—Saturday, May 15, 10:00 a.m. Carper Field

       - Graduation Plan B—Sunday, May 16, 2:00 p.m. Carper Field

       - Graduation Plan C—Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 p.m. Carper Field

       -  4 tickets per graduate; ceremony will be live streamed on MP-TV

The MEA has ratified the 2021-2024 contract.  Teachers and all employee groups will be receiving extra compensation for exceptional work done during this challenging year.

¨   Action Items Approved—

-  Collective Bargaining Agreement with Morton Education Association

- Out of State/Overnight Trip—MHS Band—BOA Regional—Cedar Falls, Iowa

- CliftonLarsonAllen—CLA Peoria for 2020-21 Audit

If you wish to learn more about a subject, you may view an archived broadcast of the meeting on MP-TV available on the District website; and/or watch the website for posted minutes after being approved by the Board of Education. 