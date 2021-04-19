April 13, 2021
¨ The Board of Education upheld the Administration’s recommendation to suspend a parent from attending their students’ extracurricular activities until the end of this school year.
¨ Jefferson Principal Kate Wyman offered words of remembrance for third grade teacher Margaret Shafer who recently passed away after a battle with ALS. Jefferson School is organizing a school wide collection for the ALS Foundation. Send a check made out to the ALS Foundation to Jefferson School by April 23, or go to https://www.als.org/ and click donate.
¨ MHS Principal Deidre Ripka presented a Career and Tech education update. Her presentation included the status of Construction, Fabrication, and Automotive courses.
¨ Superintendent’s Report—
Seniors last day will be Friday, May 7.
- Graduation Plan A—Saturday, May 15, 10:00 a.m. Carper Field
- Graduation Plan B—Sunday, May 16, 2:00 p.m. Carper Field
- Graduation Plan C—Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 p.m. Carper Field
- 4 tickets per graduate; ceremony will be live streamed on MP-TV
The MEA has ratified the 2021-2024 contract. Teachers and all employee groups will be receiving extra compensation for exceptional work done during this challenging year.
¨ Action Items Approved—
- Collective Bargaining Agreement with Morton Education Association
- Out of State/Overnight Trip—MHS Band—BOA Regional—Cedar Falls, Iowa
- CliftonLarsonAllen—CLA Peoria for 2020-21 Audit
If you wish to learn more about a subject, you may view an archived broadcast of the meeting on MP-TV available on the District website; and/or watch the website for posted minutes after being approved by the Board of Education.
