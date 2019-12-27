WTVP is giving students the opportunity to win prizes for using their creative writing talents by participating in the WTVP PBS KIDS Writers’ Contest.
The contest is open to kids in kindergarten through third grade and participation can be done independently or through school. Information, entry forms and rules can be found at www.wtvp.org/writers-contest.
Send each student entry along with a unique entry form to WTVP Writers’ Contest, 101 State Street, Peoria, IL 61602, by Friday, April 6, 2020. Winners will be notified by May 8, 2020.
Winners and their families will be invited to participate in a party held at WTVP studios in June. They will receive the opportunity to read their stories, win prizes and have a lot of fun. For more information, contact Mary Heinemann at 309-495-0595 or mary.heinemann@wtvp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.