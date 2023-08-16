Owning farmland is a large responsibility and may come with a steep learning curve for some. In today’s world, a lot of farmland is farmed by one person, managed by another person and owned by a third person. It is important for those landowners to build solid relationships with the tenant, have an understanding of today’s agriculture practices, and be prepared to pass on their land to the next generation.
The 2023 Farmland Owners Conference is a great way for landowners and family members to gain a better understanding of how to best manage their farmland. University of Illinois Extension in conjunction with Illinois Central College is hosting the Farmland Owners Conference on November 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ICC in East Peoria. Topics covered in this fast-paced conference range from financial management and grain marketing to field crop production.
“In addition to those who currently own farmland, the program will be very helpful to those who will inherit farmland in the future,” stated Kevin Brooks, Illinois Extension farm business management and marketing educator. “The speakers and topics we have lined up are also beneficial for farmers who are tenants, as well as family members of the farmers and/or land owners who are new to the family and world of agriculture.”
Some of the speakers on the agenda include Scott Halpin, state director of Illinois Farm Service Agency, who will discuss FSA programs and documents for landowners and Doug Yoder, Country Financial crop agency manager, who will address crop insurance. Co-conference coordinator Pete Fandel, ICC agriculture professor, is on the line-up to present about soil fertility. Matt Montgomery, former Illinois Extension educator and currently known as “The Short Bald Agronomist” with Pioneer will be on stage talking about new technology and information management. Another “well-known in these parts” presenter is Don Meyer. He is currently using his expertise in farm real estate and will be talking about land values and auctions.
“These are just a few of the high-level speakers who will present at the conference,” Brooks explained. “They are coming from government agencies and agriculture businesses from throughout Illinois and will be covering topics that range from legal aspects of owning farmland to best management practices.”
Space is limited and registration is expected to reach capacity quickly. Conference details are available at go.illinois.edu/farmlandownersconference. The registration fee is $65 and includes lunch. For further details, contact Kevin Brooks at (309) 543-3308 or kwbrooks@illinois.edu.
