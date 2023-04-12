The Morton Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host the annual Forecast Breakfast on Wednesday, April 19, at the Morton Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 616 W. David St. in Morton. The event will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
The Morton Community Forecast Breakfast highlights major community projects, initiatives and gives civic leaders an opportunity to share what is on the horizon for their entities. Attendees will gain an understanding of the current environment, insights into the future of the Morton community, and engage with other businesses and community members. Guest speakers include Village Mayor Jeff Kaufman, District 709 Superintendent Craig Smock, Park District Director Joel Dickerson, Library Director Alissa Williams, and Morton Economic Development Council CEO Leigh Ann Brown.
“This is a great way to capture key updates from the pillars of our community that continue to lay the foundation for growth and opportunities of Morton,” said Leigh Ann Brown, Executive Director of the Morton Chamber of Commerce. “Guests can also enjoy an early taste of delicious pumpkin pancakes as they connect with others and depart into their day with further knowledge of initiatives, projects and programs underway.”
The Morton Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to enhance business and build community. The Morton Community Forecast is one of many ways to engage members, connect the community and help develop a strong and growing economy in Morton and throughout the county.
This event is sponsored by Justin Ferrill, Coldwell Banker Commercial and HUB|Kuhl Insurance.
For more information and to register, visit www.mortonchamber.org or follow Morton Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for updates.
