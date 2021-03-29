Don and Lorna (Steffen) Schrock, of Morton, recently celebrated their 60th anniversary on March 12, 2021, with their children and grandchildren.  They were married on March 12, 1961, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Elgin, IL.  They are the parents of Susie (Steve) Jones, Randall (Lisa) Schrock and Steve (Sarah) Schrock, all from Morton.