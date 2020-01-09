The January 10 Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon will be held at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Deer Creek.  A potluck luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m.  Featured entrée will be Anna’s favorite meatloaf recipe.  Coffee will be provided.  Those attending are requested to bring a dish to share.  Suggested dishes include salads, vegetables and desserts. 

The program for the luncheon will be vocal selections by Cathy Rauch, a four-time Southern Gospel artist of the year for independent Christian artists in Nashville, TN.  Rauch has performed all over the United States.  She is a song writer, author and illustrator.

For further information, call 217-686-0100.