The January 10 Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon will be held at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Deer Creek. A potluck luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. Featured entrée will be Anna’s favorite meatloaf recipe. Coffee will be provided. Those attending are requested to bring a dish to share. Suggested dishes include salads, vegetables and desserts.
The program for the luncheon will be vocal selections by Cathy Rauch, a four-time Southern Gospel artist of the year for independent Christian artists in Nashville, TN. Rauch has performed all over the United States. She is a song writer, author and illustrator.
For further information, call 217-686-0100.
