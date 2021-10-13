The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will hold a regular meeting on October 14 at the Deer Creek Community Center at 1 p.m. Program for the day will be “ACE: Adverse Childhood Experiences”. Presenter for the day’s program will be Carol Schlappi.
All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. If planning to attend, please R.S.V.P. to Mary at 309-447-6433 or eschemk@aol.com.
