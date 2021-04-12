The Morton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Community Clean Up on April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. Businesses, along with community members, are encouraged to register for the Community Clean Up through the Chamber website, mortonchamber.org. Online registration closes April 14. Registration for community members will also be available in person at the Morton Public Library on April 22.
Participants will be given all materials needed for cleaning and sent to various locations around Morton. Businesses will receive materials before April 22, along with their location.
All community members, whether registering online or in-person, should arrive at the Morton Public Library between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up their materials and receive a location.
Businesses that register for the cleanup will be placed into a drawing to win treats for their office. The treats will be donated by a local Morton business. The first 50 community members to arrive at the Morton Public Library will receive a free t-shirt.
“This is a great opportunity for all citizens of Morton to gather together and make positive impacts on our community,” said Leigh Ann Brown, Executive Director of the Morton Chamber of Commerce.
This event is supported by Kuhl Insurance.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization with a mission to strengthen business and enhance the community through promoting businesses, connecting businesses to valuable resources, and building opportunities for community development.
