The Morton Community Foundation received a very generous, unrestricted estate gift of $650,000 from the estate of Dr. James Cook.
Jim was born in Bloomington, IL, to Laurence and Audrey Whiteman Cook. He was raised as an only child in Morton, IL. From an early age Jim professed in writing his desire to become a physician.
After college at Illinois Wesleyan University, he pursued his dream of becoming a physician, graduating from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and internship in Tulsa, OK. During the Vietnam War, Jim served with the U.S. Army as a battalion surgeon, receiving a Combat Medical Badge for rescuing troops while under fire. He also received a Commendation Medal and the Commendation Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster. Upon returning to the United States, Jim was stationed at the Presidio, where he completed his residency in dermatology at Letterman Army Medical Center, becoming a board-certified dermatologist. Jim continued in the Army Reserves with a four-month practice interruption of stateside service during Desert Storm. Dr. Cook maintained his private practice in dermatology in Portland, OR, from 1981 through his retirement in 2014. During his practice he became a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology. He was a clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at OHSU and had privileges at several local hospitals.
Jim always loved his hometown of Morton, often visiting Morton school friends, attending class reunions, and spending time with his close friend and former medical school roommate, Dr. Larry Patton, and the Patton children.
Nicole Patton Cook (Dr. Patton’s daughter) writes, “Ever since I have known Jim, he has lived in Oregon; however, he always referred to Morton as his home. This was where he was born, raised and graduated from high school. He would call often and ask how things were going here. In fact, there were times he would know more about what was going on here than me! Morton was important to Jim which is why I feel he left such a generous donation to MCF. He came back home as much as he could. My dad tells stories about he and Jim growing up together, and how Jim was very special to my grandparents and how he looked up to my grandpa.”
Jim had the biggest heart. He was always concerned about how my boys and I were doing. When he called, you knew you were going to be on the phone for a long time, but it was always worth the time. He always wanted me to fill him in on what was going on with me and the boys (oh…and of course Morton!) He truly cared. I called him my second dad. He did not have any kids, so he considered my brothers and me his kids also. I was not a morning person- anytime he was visiting, he would make sure to drive me crazy in the morning. I still look back and laugh at what he would do and say. Jim was a very special person to me, and I loved and now miss him. However, he did show me the importance of giving back to your hometown community!”
Scott Patton (Dr. Patton’s son) writes, “Jim has been part of our lives since we were little kids (Eric, Nicole and I). His friendship with Mom and Dad goes back way further, even to when he and Dad were kids.”
Although he hadn’t lived in Morton for many years, he regularly visited, attended class reunions, and always asked about this person or that person. It was obvious that Morton, specifically the people here, had a special place in his heart. I think his gift to the MCF was his way of giving not only to his friends, but to future generations of those friends, and to the community as a whole.
What he accomplished in his career and the military is certainly impressive and stands on its own, but I will remember him more for the way he treated us and the impact he had on others. When he passed, we heard from some of the people in Portland who felt the same way we did about him. His obituary said it very well, “he was a kind and thoughtful person with many enduring friendships that he made the effort to maintain, some going back to grade school days.” And my favorite part, “Jim was the epitome of a gentleman, and he will be remembered by all who knew him.” I’m so thankful that I was one of those who knew him, and I certainly will not forget him. He was certainly a blessing in my life. I’m thankful for the time our family spent with him, usually over a great meal and a glass of wine. His generous donation was his last of many, many acts of kindness throughout his life.”
The Morton Community Foundation Board has determined that 25% of Dr. Cook’s gift will be placed in the MCF’s endowed operating fund that will provide annual support toward its administrative expenses. The remainder will be placed in the Morton Impact Fund, generating annual grants to be distributed during the MCF’s Spring Community Grant cycle. Morton area non-profits, public and parochial schools, parks, and libraries all submit Community Grant applications in hopes of receiving a share of the grants available each year. Dr. Cook’s generous gift will ultimately increase the Community Grants by over $24,000 per year…FOREVER. If you’d like to see the history of the MCF’s Community Grants, visit: https://cfmorton.org/grant-history.
If you would like to discuss your ideas for leaving a legacy to our community, please contact Scott Witzig, Executive Director, Morton Community Foundation. Email: switzig@cfmorton.org or call: 309.291.0434.
