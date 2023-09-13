The growth and accessibility of artificial intelligence tools presents numerous constitutional issues: Does AI have rights? How can we protect intellectual property? Can the global community govern this ever-evolving technology?
Three Monmouth College political science professors will discuss those issues that could not have been dreamed of by the Constitution's framers at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the Morgan Room of Poling Hall. Free and open to the public, "The Constitution and Artificial Intelligence" panel discussion will feature Andre Audette, Michael Nelson and Jessica Vivian.
"AI opens up tons of new unresolved constitutional questions," said Audette. "How do intellectual property laws work when an image, article or musical piece is entirely generated by a computer? Do computers have the same rights to free speech as people? Is it fair to use computer algorithms and artificial intelligence in criminal sentencing? These questions are all unresolved and point to AI as one of the next boundaries in constitutional law."
The questions are unresolved, but government officials and legal experts are attempting to provide answers. Audette noted that the Biden administration has released an artificial intelligence bill of rights and legal scholars have called for a new constitution to govern artificial intelligence.
"There are immense possibilities to use AI for tremendous good or evil," said Audette. "Which way we go depends on how law and the constitution develop in the new digital age."
Each year, on or near Sept. 17, Monmouth College hosts an educational program to celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, a federal day that commemorates the signing of the final draft of the Constitution in 1787 in Philadelphia. The nation's first Constitution Day was observed in 1952 to recognize the adoption of the Constitution and persons who have become U.S. citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.