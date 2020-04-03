Rebuild of eastbound lanes in Woodford County to last into fall
GOODFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that traffic on Interstate 74 between mileposts 109 and 118 in southern Woodford County has switched to the westbound lanes in both directions.
The switch is necessary to accommodate the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes within the work zone and is expected to last into late fall.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 4 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com and www.gettingaroundpeoria.com.
