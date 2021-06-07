Midwest Food Bank made a commitment to the community and remained open at the start of the pandemic last March. But, to do that, it had to adjust its volunteer model. Fewer people were allowed in volunteer groups to accommodate the need for social distancing. At the same time, the need for emergency food assistance rose sharply.
Now that Covid restrictions are loosening, people are comfortable with returning to volunteerism. MFB welcomes people back and eagerly anticipates an increase in the number of volunteers.
“Volunteers are core to the MFB mission,” says Lisa Martin, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Morton. “We are excited to welcome volunteer groups looking to serve together.”
Over 99¢ of every dollar donated to Midwest Food Bank goes into its feeding programs and services. A large volunteer base is credited for this amazing figure. Two of MFB’s values are Embracing Our Communities and Empowering Volunteers. Interested individuals, families, and groups should contact their local Midwest Food Bank. Find more information at midwestfoodbank.org.
