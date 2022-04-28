Everyone is invited to a craft and vendor fair at the Hopewell Grange, located at 474 Grange Road in Washington, on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shoppers are invited to visit local entrepreneurs and select items for spring graduates, weddings, Mother’s Day, and of course, to get something new for you. If you enjoy a raffle, you will find a wide selection of items available with the purchase of a raffle ticket.
Home baked items will be available. If you are a vendor and would like to reserve a table, please contact carrie.fisher22@yahoo.com.
