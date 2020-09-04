Midwest Food Bank is sending Disaster Relief to help victims of Hurricane Laura. A semi load of cleaning supplies went to Lake Charles, LA, on Monday, August 31. A load of family food boxes left for Beaumont, TX, on Thursday, September 3, and another was scheduled to leave early the following morning.
Midwest Food Bank is a first responder in a partnership with The Salvation Army. Disaster Relief can be on the road within 24 hours of a request. Family food boxes hold enough shelf-stable food to sustain a family of four for up to five days. Volunteers to fill boxes will be needed in the coming days. Follow MFB’s Facebook page for opportunities to volunteer.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in the Gulf,” says Name Here, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Location. “Even in our busiest year of providing Disaster Relief, we are not weary of blessing those in need.”
For those who wish to help, Financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims. To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate.” On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.
Midwest Food Midwest Food Bank has 11 locations, nine in the United States, and one each in East Africa and Haiti. Its mission is to share the love of Christ, by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. For more information, go to midwestfood.org.
