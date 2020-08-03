Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year consisted of 831 students from 29 states and 16 countries. The following area students made the list:
Clayton Anderson, of Morton; Audrey Armstrong, of Metamora; Zehra Bakirdan, of Morton; Quincy Boschulte, of Eureka; Hayley Earl, of Washington; Brianna Fogo, of Goodfield; Claire Geier, of Washington; Kaitlyn Geier, of Washington; Julia Huebner, of Washington; Hannah Johnson, of Morton; Abbey Johnson, of Morton; Emeline Kennel, of Metamora; Cooper Kraft, of Morton; Logan Mcclure, of Metamora; Ashley Mohr, of Morton; Jess Norris, of Washington; Amy Pineda, of Goodfield; Amanda Pippin, of Goodfield; Gabby Rogers, of Eureka; Emma Thames, of Morton; Stephen Vega, of Washington; and Lauren Williams, of Washington.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 scale.
Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan is a nationally recognized, highly selective liberal arts university. The University is exclusively undergraduate and enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe. Illinois Wesleyan prides itself on producing graduates who are well-rounded, broadly educated individuals with a spirit of inquiry who can successfully adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing, complex world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.