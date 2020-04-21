The following statement was released by the Tremont Betterment Association regarding the 2020 Turkey Festival-
"Given the ongoing uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 virus, the Tremont Betterment Association has decided to cancel the 2020 Tremont Turkey Festival. While this is an extremely difficult decision to make, the health and well being of the thousands of festival goers, vendors and countless volunteers is our main concern. We look forward to seeing everyone again to celebrate the 2021 Tremont Turkey Festival."
