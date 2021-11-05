Morton UMC announces upcoming craft sale, market

The Morton United Methodist Church will be hosting a Craft Sale and Market on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon. The public is welcome and encouraged to come join the fun and start their holiday shopping. Come shop for unique and fine quality, handcrafted items, fall and Christmas décor, home baked goods, ornaments, home accents, and much more. All proceeds of this sale benefit local and international missions.
Morton United Methodist Church is located at 420 N. Tennessee (on Route 150 just east of the soccer field). Cash, checks or credit/debit cards will be accepted. For more information call 266-7174.
