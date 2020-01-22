In December, more than 1,800 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students participated in ceremonies celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. As these students donned their caps and gowns, some of them the first in their family to do so, they embarked on a long journey that will forever be connected to their time at the UI as Hawkeyes.
Area students graduating include:
Morton-
Gabrielle Garcia [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing]
Austin Hassett [Degree: Master of Science; Major: Finance]
Grant Murphy [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]
Tyler Rhodes [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]
