The State of Illinois is sponsoring a temporary, mobile COVID-19 testing site at Woodford County Health Department (WCHD), 1831 S Main St, Eureka, IL on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The testing site is drive-through and will be in the WCHD parking lot. Entry to the testing site will be from 4 H Road to Adams Road. No appointment necessary for testing.

- Simple nasal swab

- No cost testing

- Bring an insurance card if you have one (not required to be tested)

- Available to all-symptoms not required

- Residency not required

- Results in four to seven days.

This is a State of Illinois temporary testing site, please keep the information provided on the day of testing to receive results. WCHD will not be receiving test results for participants.