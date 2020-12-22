The State of Illinois is sponsoring a temporary, mobile COVID-19 testing site at Woodford County Health Department (WCHD), 1831 S Main St, Eureka, IL on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The testing site is drive-through and will be in the WCHD parking lot. Entry to the testing site will be from 4 H Road to Adams Road. No appointment necessary for testing.
- Simple nasal swab
- No cost testing
- Bring an insurance card if you have one (not required to be tested)
- Available to all-symptoms not required
- Residency not required
- Results in four to seven days.
This is a State of Illinois temporary testing site, please keep the information provided on the day of testing to receive results. WCHD will not be receiving test results for participants.
