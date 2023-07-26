Local radio personality and author Ken Zurski will make an appearance on television’s History Channel in a new four-part series, “Mega Brands That Built America.”
Zurski was contacted by the History Channel last September after producers of the show found a story on his blog site, unrememeberedhistory.com.
“Out of the blue, they sent an instant message asking if I would tell that story, and others, for a new program they were producing about the titans of the sporting goods industry,” Zurski explained.
Within weeks, Zurski was flown from Peoria to New York City to film his segment.
“It was a whirlwind couple of days, but very professional and productive,” Zurski said.
In the program, Zurski will be a featured author/historian giving expert analysis on George Rawlings, the founder of the mega-successful Rawlings sporting goods brand.
“My blog story focused on how Rawlings and the other sporting goods makers, Spalding and Wilson, all helped the war effort by making helmets for tank radio operators,” Zurski said.
The series begins on Sunday, July 23. The episode Zurski appears in is titled “A Whole New Ballgame” and airs on Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. CST.
