Augustana College senior Mikayla Palm, a geology major from Groveland, IL, is interning this summer in Hanksville, Utah, as part of the Burpee Museum of Natural History paleontology research program.
Palm is working with a team at a Jurassic site. During her first day in the field, she discovered a 150-million-year-old allosaurus toe bone in the Morrison Formation, a distinctive sequence of Upper Jurassic sedimentary rock found in the western United States.
This summer, more than 180 Augustana College students are engaged in summer internships, with students interning in 20 states and eight countries.
