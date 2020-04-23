The Washington Chamber of Commerce along with other community entities and officials have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Washington Good Neighbor Days Festival. The event was set to be held on May 27-31, 2020.
“We are extremely disappointed to not be able to hold the festival as expected,” said Chevie Kriete, Chamber Director. “Our committee works on Good Neighbor Days starting in October, and to not be able to see the festival come to fruition is heartbreaking to all of us. I know my family looks to the festival as a kick-off to summer, it just won’t be the same.”
The decision was not an easy one to make. The safety of the community, volunteers and the burden placed on the Washington business community were all taken into account. The event takes support from the Washington Chamber of Commerce staff, a large committee of volunteers and the business community. While business across the country, especially small businesses, are seeing unprecedented hardships in their businesses, the Chamber did not want to add to Washington businesses’ financial burdens.
The Washington Chamber of Commerce is not able to commit to a rescheduled date at this time, but they are working to find ways that parts of the festival can be held, either virtually or on a date later this year. However, with so many unknowns surrounding the current COVID-19 Pandemic, they are unable to make those arrangements and announcements at this time.
Cancelling a festival set for the end of May, at the end of April, may seem premature; however, cancelling the festival now allows the Chamber to cut expenses and return deposits to merchants and vendors that were planning to attend Good Neighbor Days.
“We know, when it is possible, our community is going to need the opportunity to come together. We are eager to work with our other community partners to provide this opportunity, and are sad to acknowledge it won’t be at Good Neighbor Days,” said Kriete. “We know Good Neighbor Days serves as a way to come together and celebrate Washington, we saw it after the tornado in 2013, and we will see it again. It might look different this year, but we will be ready!”
The Washington Good Neighbor Days Festival is an annual event hosted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Each year the event welcomes over 20,000 people during the five-day event. The 2020 festival was to be held May 27-31 on the John Bearce Properties, located at 1800 Washington Road in Washington, IL. For more information on the Washington Good Neighbor Days Festival, visit www.washingtoncoc.com, call the Washington Chamber office at (309)444-9921 or email at info@washingtoncoc.com.
