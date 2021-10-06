Family and friends of Cordus Pearce invite all to join together in the effort to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention by participating in Cord’s Fight for Suicide Awareness fundraiser. The event will be held on Sunday, October 10 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Idlewood Park in Morton.
The fundraiser will include a silent auction, a dunk tank and laser tag in an effort to raise and devote valuable resources to mental health treatment and suicide prevention. Vendors will be on hand including Kona Ice and BBQ Smokehouse, and bracelets, apparel and cotton candy will also be available for purchase.
Be sure to come out, show your support and help carry on the fight for suicide prevention and awareness!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.