Over 2,500 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates were the following area students:
Victoria Gaston of Germantown Hills, Bachelor of Science – Marketing; Marta Pucci of Germantown Hills, Bachelor of Science -- Operations and Information Management; Samantha Morgan of Metamora, Bachelor of Science -- Health Sciences, Pre-Physical Therapy; Maxwell Everhart of Washington, Bachelor of Science – Marketing; Brieana Myrick, Bachelor of Fine Arts -- Art Studio and Design, Design and Media Arts; and Luke Strong, Bachelor of Science – Marketing.
