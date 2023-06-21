The Morton Economic Development Council is recruiting business mentors for the 2023/2024 Morton CUSD 709 high school year.
Now in its sixth year, student interest in the program continues and mentors are invited to register their mentorship commitment and help students explore career and educational pathways of interest and opportunities.
More than 40 mentors are needed in the following career clusters: Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources, Architecture & Construction, Arts, A/V Technology & Communications, Business Management & Administration, Education, Finance, Government & Public Administration, Health Sciences, Hospitality & Tourism, Human Services, Information Technology, Law, Public Safety, Corrections & Security, Manufacturing; Marketing, Science, Technology; Engineering & Mathematics; Transportation, Distribution & Logistics.
The Morton Mentor Program matches Morton CUSD 709 high school students with business leaders willing to share professional knowledge, skills, contacts and resources. Through these matches, mentors share their experience, guidance and encouragement for students to develop their career pathways.
Desired application deadline for mentors is August 1, 2023. Selected mentors will be equipped with onboarding materials to share program details and toolkits for successful meetings with their student mentees. The program will kick off with an opening reception this Fall at Morton High School, and then mentors and students will meet three more times over the course of the school year. The program will wrap up with a closing celebration in late spring to issue certificates to the students and share mentor appreciation.
Working professionals, company leaders and/or trusted retirees with access to company facilities and a willingness to share their experiences can participate in the program.
Mentors interested in participating can apply online at mortonedc.org.
Call the Morton Chamber/EDC office at (309) 263-2491 with questions or email info@mortonillinois.org.
