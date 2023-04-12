Individuals in custody in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities across the state are now eligible to submit pre-release Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications. The program, a collaboration between IDOC and Illinois Department of Human Services, began as a pilot at Logan Correctional Center in July 2020 with IDHS Logan County Family Community Resource Center. The goal is to improve access to SNAP benefits for formerly incarcerated individuals upon release who are unlikely to have the resources necessary to ensure food security.
To begin the pilot, IDHS requested and received approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Services for a Prisoner Pre-Release Waiver. From there, IDHS and IDOC staff participated in training sessions and worked closely together to roll out this program each step of the way.
"It is no secret that successful reentry begins with the ability to meet basic needs such as food security," said Latoya Hughes, Acting Director of IDOC. "SNAP benefits are among the most vital services needed for returning citizens establishing stability and moving towards self-sufficiency. We are grateful to IDHS for partnering with us to expand SNAP access in our facilities so formerly incarcerated people can survive and thrive while rejoining their communities."
Within 10 days of release, IDOC staff assist individuals in custody with the completion and submission of a SNAP application. Upon receipt of the application, IDHS conducts a telephone interview with the individual and on the day of release, the application is certified. SNAP benefits are available within two workdays. IDOC staff issue the Link card to the individual upon release.
As of January 2023, the program had expanded to Decatur Correctional Center, Illinois River Correctional Center, Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center, Lincoln Correctional Center, Vienna Correctional Center, Graham Correctional Center, Murphysboro Life Skills Re-Entry Center, Centralia Correctional Center, Lawrence Correctional Center, Western Illinois Correctional Center, Danville Correctional Center, East Moline Correctional Center, Jacksonville Correctional Center and Hill Correctional Center. Now, the program will allow individuals in all IDOC facilities to apply for SNAP benefits within 10 days of their release date.
“It is extremely important for formerly incarcerated individuals to have immediate access to healthy food for themselves and their families through our SNAP program,” said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services. “We are very excited to expand these benefits and would like to thank IDOC for their continued partnership to ensure food security to individuals being released from IDOC facilities across Illinois.”
As a result of this successful pilot, Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility have also received approval from USDA Food and Nutrition Services for the Prisoner Pre-Release Waiver and began submitting applications for SNAP and medical assistance in January 2023.
SNAP is a federal nutrition program run by IDHS for people who need help buying food for themselves and their children. SNAP benefits are delivered electronically through the Illinois Link card to help buy food. More information on SNAP is available at dhs.state.il.us
