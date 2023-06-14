Dear Editor:
Two small words that seem very insignificant to most people, but to someone in the military they are met with anxious anticipation, will today be the day that I will receive a letter from that special someone who is waiting for me back home. Or will it be that home town newspaper sent in a plain wrapper that would be opened and read by the guys ahead of you that didn’t receive mail that day, but that was okay too because that might be a small reminder of things back home.
As a young service man probably setting out on his own and in a strange place surrounded by people that you didn’t know and who didn’t know you, to hear your name called out you soon became friends if not in name only. Once that name was called out “BEENENGA” the guys would realize that’s the guy with the newspaper, sometimes the Tonica News didn’t make it back to me if I was in the back.
Care packages from home were greatly appreciated with items that Mom would carefully pack so she could get the most of what she thought I needed. I remember the cookies and candy and letters and notes from nieces and nephews with pictures and drawings in crayon. I remember one package in particular Mom had sent a plastic Christmas tree with silver ornaments packed with loving care so as not to damage its contents. Thanks Mom.
On the return of the HONOR FLIGHT from Washington DC on the 23rd of May there was another “secret MAIL CALL” that most of us had not expected and had not heard the words yelled out for more than 50 plus years, only this time we ALL received mail from friends and family and loved ones and letters from school children. My wife and daughters set this MAIL CALL up by sharing the burden of mailing letters and personally contacting relatives and friends all without letting me know, and receiving more than 70 cards and letters, they did a spectacular job. Thank you and I love you.
I want to personally say Thank you to all of you who made this Honor Flight the trip of a life time. As we passed through Peoria airport it was mentioned that this was the welcome home that we never received, and because of your cards and letters you have made it a day that made all of us feel welcome. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.
Special thank you to my wife, Jenny and daughters, Brenda and Cheryl, who made this special “MAIL CALL’ possible, I LOVE YOU ALL, DAD
EN3 Lowell E Beenenga USN B551592 I’m home now, USA.
