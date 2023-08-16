The following students from your area have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
Metamora, Illinois
Keaton Porch is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean's list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
Morton, Illinois
Tristan Parker is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean's list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.