Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) has officially nominated 21 remarkable young men and women to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, where they will be evaluated for a potential appointment.

“I am honored to nominate a group of outstanding individuals from the entirety of the 18th District to be considered to attend our great service academies,” stated Rep. LaHood. “Reaching this part of the process alone is something to be proud of. After learning about their accomplishments and speaking with each individual, I see a group of current leaders that will continue to display core Illinois values while giving back to our country. I am eager to see them serve with pride and be a representative of their hometown and our state. Having these courageous young men and women in our district is humbling, and I pray this next chapter brings success and safety to them.”

Every academy nominee must pass an evaluation that is done by veterans and central and west-central Illinois leaders. Applicants must display the proper character traits, grade point average, extra-curricular activities, academic achievements, and more to be selected. The final nominees will be chosen and notified of their admission in the coming four months.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Hannah Reeves, Chatham – Glenwood High School

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Samuel Barbagiovanni, Quincy – Quincy High School

Victoria Fellhauer, Jacksonville – Routt Catholic

Ian Lemons, Peoria – Peoria Notre Dame

Michelle McReynolds, Quincy – Quincy High School

Nicholas Talley, Auburn – Auburn High School

U.S. Air Force Academy

Aubrey Edwards, Washington – Washington High School

Mirella Eldridge, Peoria – Illinois Math and Science Academy

Evan Ferguson, Williamsville – Williamsville High School

Luke Flesner, Springfield – Springfield High School

Andrew Hamara, Normal – Central Catholic

Andrew Kehias, Bloomington – University High School

Ian Lemons, Peoria – Peoria Notre Dame

Ryan Luckey, Eureka – Eureka High School

Clayton Miller, Petersburg – Porta High School

Eliza Zacharias, Goodfield – University High School

U.S. Naval Academy

Taylor Disharoon, Dunlap – Dunlap High School

Aubrey Edwards, Washington – Washington High School

Victoria Fellhauer, Jacksonville – Routt Catholic

Theodore “Teddy” Johnson, Bloomington – Central Catholic

Benjamin LaPrad, Macomb – Macomb High School

Ryan Luckey, Eureka – Eureka High School

Michelle McReynolds, Quincy – Quincy High School

Tyler Shake, Macomb – Macomb High School

Luke Terrell, Middletown – Lincoln High School

Justin Williams, East Peoria – Temple Baptist