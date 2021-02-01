Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) has officially nominated 21 remarkable young men and women to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, where they will be evaluated for a potential appointment.
“I am honored to nominate a group of outstanding individuals from the entirety of the 18th District to be considered to attend our great service academies,” stated Rep. LaHood. “Reaching this part of the process alone is something to be proud of. After learning about their accomplishments and speaking with each individual, I see a group of current leaders that will continue to display core Illinois values while giving back to our country. I am eager to see them serve with pride and be a representative of their hometown and our state. Having these courageous young men and women in our district is humbling, and I pray this next chapter brings success and safety to them.”
Every academy nominee must pass an evaluation that is done by veterans and central and west-central Illinois leaders. Applicants must display the proper character traits, grade point average, extra-curricular activities, academic achievements, and more to be selected. The final nominees will be chosen and notified of their admission in the coming four months.
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Hannah Reeves, Chatham – Glenwood High School
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Samuel Barbagiovanni, Quincy – Quincy High School
Victoria Fellhauer, Jacksonville – Routt Catholic
Ian Lemons, Peoria – Peoria Notre Dame
Michelle McReynolds, Quincy – Quincy High School
Nicholas Talley, Auburn – Auburn High School
U.S. Air Force Academy
Aubrey Edwards, Washington – Washington High School
Mirella Eldridge, Peoria – Illinois Math and Science Academy
Evan Ferguson, Williamsville – Williamsville High School
Luke Flesner, Springfield – Springfield High School
Andrew Hamara, Normal – Central Catholic
Andrew Kehias, Bloomington – University High School
Ian Lemons, Peoria – Peoria Notre Dame
Ryan Luckey, Eureka – Eureka High School
Clayton Miller, Petersburg – Porta High School
Eliza Zacharias, Goodfield – University High School
U.S. Naval Academy
Taylor Disharoon, Dunlap – Dunlap High School
Aubrey Edwards, Washington – Washington High School
Victoria Fellhauer, Jacksonville – Routt Catholic
Theodore “Teddy” Johnson, Bloomington – Central Catholic
Benjamin LaPrad, Macomb – Macomb High School
Ryan Luckey, Eureka – Eureka High School
Michelle McReynolds, Quincy – Quincy High School
Tyler Shake, Macomb – Macomb High School
Luke Terrell, Middletown – Lincoln High School
Justin Williams, East Peoria – Temple Baptist
