“Carrying the Colors: The Life and Legacy of Medal of Honor Recipient Corporal Andrew Jackson Smith” tells the story of a man who escaped slavery, became a Union soldier and distinguished himself with an act of bravery worthy of receiving the nation’s highest honor. However, it took the efforts of his grandson and two dedicated historians before a White House ceremony finally took place in 2001 – some 70 years after Smith’s death and nearly 140 years since the Civil War.
Please join ALPLM Lincoln Historian Christian McWhirter for a special Facebook LIVE! event as he welcomes Smith’s grandson Andrew Bowman and historians Sharon MacDonald and Rob Beckman for an hour of conversation that will recount Smith’s life and their efforts to gain recognition for his bravery during the Civil War with the posthumous awarding of his Medal of Honor – which is now, thanks to Smith’s family, part of the ALPLM’s permanent collection.
Watch this special Facebook LIVE! presentation on the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Facebook page on Thursday, February 18 at 7 p.m. To watch, just go to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Facebook page. Then open the page at the appointed time and scroll to the post highlighting the live event. Once you’re there, simply click on the image and watch the live video stream.
