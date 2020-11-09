On Saturday, October 24, the girls and boys Morton Potters varsity cross country teams traveled to Black Partridge Park in Metamora to compete against a strong field of runners from central Illinois in the IHSA Regional Meet. The race format had runners toe the line in three heats for the girls and three for the boys.
Emma Skinner and Arlie Akers led the Lady Potters to a Regional Title finishing second and seventh overall, respectively, with a convincing team score of 34 points. Other Lady Potters contributing to the team title were Taygen Beyer (10th), Addy Smith (16th), Anna Klopfenstein (17th), Sophie Krueger (20th) and Selah Parnham (22nd).
Josh Weeks and Yonas Wuthrich led the Potters to a Regional Title finishing third and sixth overall, respectively. Other Potters contributing to the team title were Cade Zobrist (seventh), Keegan Anderson (10th), Chase Sauder (16th), Luke Kunz (21st) and Tristan Sturhahn (30th).
The boys’ team defended their Regional Title from last year, and with the boys and girls teams both winning Regional titles in the same season, this made for school history.
