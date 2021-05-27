The Toy Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) have selected OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois to receive a play grant through Child’s Play: Grants for Play Projects!
The $25,000 grant will support the “Prescription for Play” project.
Through Prescription for Play, OSF pediatricians and pediatric residents will assess and identify play deprivation and prescribe play to families of children who need more playtime. This will include free visits and reduced-price memberships to the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, which provides a vibrant, welcoming and educational play space for all families. Families will also get to select a free toy from the PlayHouse gift shop in order to bring play home.
Prescription for Play offers children and families direct access to play through admission to the PlayHouse, which many families may not know about or feel is an option for them. It educates parents, conveying the importance of play for their child’s health. It also transforms the mindsets of future doctors, going beyond traditional medical training by encouraging pediatric residents to think about the consequences of and solutions for play deprivation.
By helping to support the essential experience of play in the hospital setting, the grant will have a direct impact on the healthy development of young patients on all levels of development – including social, emotional, physical, and cognitive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.