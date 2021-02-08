Millikin University is pleased to announce the following local students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester:
Taylor Alstott of Washington, Kailee Ash-Ray of Pekin, Baylee Baxter of Eureka, Rebecca Gorman of Washington, Morgan Greene of Eureka, Melina Hall of Pekin, Magdalyn Strubhar of Washington, Joshua Sweeney of Washington, and Jennifer Williamson of Germantown Hills.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.
