Illinois Secretary of State offices and Commercial Driver License (CDL) facilities, and drive-thru facilities serving license plate stickers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving. All other Driver Services facilities are closed until Dec. 7 or Dec. 8 due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
CDL and drive-thru facilities that operate on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 28. Offices and facilities that operate on a Monday to Friday schedule will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.
As a reminder, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all expiration dates to June 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards.
White encourages people to conduct business online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards and renewing driver’s licenses online.
