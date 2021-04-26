The Summer Reading Program has been planned at the Deer Creek District Library. “Reading Colors Your World” is the theme of this summer’s program. The library staff has asked that those participating in the program commit to reading 15 minutes a day for the six-weeks of the program, June 14-July 25.
A special Color Dash is planned for June 13, 2021. All ages are welcome to the Summer Reading Program.
On July 25, 2021, the Summer Reading Program of 2021 will end at Deer Creek’s Mischler Park. A chalk festival, Bingo, and raffles will be provided by the library staff and board members. This event promises to be fun for the whole family.
