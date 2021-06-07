The Illinois Department of Transportation has begun pavement patching on War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) between Brandywine Drive and Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria.
The project will require lane closures in both directions, first between Brandywine and Sheridan Road. When that area is complete, the lane closures will move to between Sheridan and Adams. Work is expected to be complete by June 25.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
