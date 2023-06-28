The following students from your area have met the graduation requirements at Monmouth College and were among those to receive their diplomas during Monmouth's 166th Commencement Exercises on May 14, where the featured speaker was former U.S. Congressman Richard A. Gephardt, a two-time presidential candidate.

Jaxon Coleman of Washington

Addison Cox of Morton

Gabrielle Crothers of Washington

Isabel Hammond of Germantown Hills

Elizabeth Harlan of Washington

Abigail Leber of Tremont

Kathleen Preston of Morton

Jaidlyn Sellers of Tremont