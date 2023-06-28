The following students from your area have met the graduation requirements at Monmouth College and were among those to receive their diplomas during Monmouth's 166th Commencement Exercises on May 14, where the featured speaker was former U.S. Congressman Richard A. Gephardt, a two-time presidential candidate.
Jaxon Coleman of Washington
Addison Cox of Morton
Gabrielle Crothers of Washington
Isabel Hammond of Germantown Hills
Elizabeth Harlan of Washington
Abigail Leber of Tremont
Kathleen Preston of Morton
Jaidlyn Sellers of Tremont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.