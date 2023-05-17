The Morton High School Wind Ensemble was selected as the State Honor Band in Class 1A during the 49th Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival held May 5-6 at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.
The Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival is an invitational based on “competitive application”, according to the festival’s website, meaning bands submit recordings to be reviewed before being accepted to perform.
“Every band invited is a winner and represents the finest the state has to offer,” the website explains. “Each year an honor band is selected from these fantastic performances.”
In Class 1A, Morton was one of seven bands performing.
This is the first time in Morton school history that the Wind Ensemble has picked up the state honor band award. As part of this distinction, the band will perform at next year’s festival as a feature concert in their classification.
The Morton Wind Ensemble is part of four ensemble bands at Morton High School under the direction of co-directors Craig Hatter and Katrina Fitzpatrick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.