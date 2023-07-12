Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2023 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Students listed below are from your area and have been named to the spring 2023 honor list.
Metamora, Illinois
Karli Blevins, first-year student
Morton, Illinois
Connor Mulkey, senior
Washington, Illinois
William Sloan, sophomore
