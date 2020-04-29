MORTON, IL - The 2020 Morton Forecast Breakfast, originally scheduled for April 16, has been moved to Thursday, May 7. A pumpkin pancake breakfast drive-thru will be hosted from 8 – 10 a.m. with pre-recorded updates from speakers being published on YouTube and Facebook at 10 a.m.
“Connecting these organizations to the wider community during this time is more crucial than ever,” says Leigh Ann Brown, Executive Director and CEO of the Morton Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council. “We need to keep an open line of communication.”
Registrants will be able to pick up a pumpkin pancake breakfast, prepared by TCRC, through a drive-thru set up at Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood between 8-10 a.m. To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, the $15 registration will cover each registrant’s breakfast and a complimentary meal for a Morton educator.
Speakers on the pre-recorded message will include Village of Morton Mayor Jeff Kaufman, Morton Public Library Director Alissa Williams, Morton CUSD 709 Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hill, Morton Park District Director Joel Dickerson, and Morton Economic Development Council CEO Leigh Ann Brown. This event is sponsored by Justin Ferrill with Coldwell Banker Commercial.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization with a mission to strengthen business and enhance the community through promoting businesses, connecting businesses to valuable resources, and building opportunities for community development. To learn more about the Morton Chamber of Commerce, visit mortonchamber.org or call (309) 263-2491.
