For the past 13 years, Hopedale Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine honors a student-athlete each year with a $1,000 scholarship. This award goes to a person that has exemplified the meaning of student-athlete and has acted on balancing academics, sports and community throughout the school year.
This year’s scholarship recipient is Colby Burt from Olympia High School. Colby is being recognized for her accomplishments for maintaining a 4.11/4.0 GPA, being a three-sport athlete and volunteering over 30 hours in her community.
When asked about Colby, her basketball and softball coach, Courtney Hoffman stated, "Colby is a great student-athlete and community member. She works extremely hard in everything that she does. She has proven to be a leader on and off the court. She not only manages her time in school by having good grades, but is also dedicated to three sports and is involved in the community."
Congratulations to Colby on her accomplishments. She plans to attend Lincoln Land College in the fall where she will start her college career playing basketball and majoring in business management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.