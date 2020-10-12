Beginning October 15 and going through December 7, 2020, you may change your current Medicare Part D Plan for prescription drugs or enroll in a Part D Plan for the first time. This enrollment will be effective January 1, 2021. You do not need to change your plan if you are satisfied with the one you have. However, you are encouraged to check every year to see if your plan is still the least expensive for your current prescription medications.
Mel Clauser, SHIP Counselor and Central Illinois Agency on Aging Volunteer, (sponsored by Morton Public Library) will be available to assist you with a one-hour telephone or Zoom conference appointment that may be scheduled through the Morton Public Library. Appointments will be held on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you choose an appointment via phone, Mel will call you at your appointment time on the day you are scheduled. If you choose a Zoom appointment, you will be emailed a Zoom link for the day and time of the appointment.
Please have the following available when you are called or when you log in to Zoom:
- Medicare card
- A list of all your prescription medications (including medication name, dosage and frequency taken)
- Your MyMedicare account username and password, if you have previously set up a MyMedicare account where you can view your personal Medicare information online
- If you do not have a MyMedicare account set up, we will need to do that during your appointment
There is no charge for this service. Please call the Library at 263-2200 to make an appointment.
