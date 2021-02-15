Focused on patients, residents, staff and community, Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) employees strive each day to advance the mission and vision that is rooted in the foundation of the medical complex. Each month, HMC Employee Empowerment hosts an awards ceremony for those employees who are recognized by their peers for the outstanding work that they are doing in one of the 37 different departments that are a part of the HMC campus.
The January Employee of the Month has been awarded to Teresa Birdsell from the Environmental Health Services (EHS) Department. In her nomination, EHS Manager Kathy Roach shared, “Teresa has been our go-to staff member for after-hours terminal cleaning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Teresa has kept a positive outlook and a determined demeanor throughout the entire pandemic.” In May of 2021, Ms. Birdsell will be celebrating a milestone employment anniversary of 25 years at the complex.
Additionally, a COO Award (Character of an Outstanding Organization) was given to Abby Colgan, RN for her dedicated and tireless efforts in Specialty Clinics and Employee Health. Emily Whitson, HMC COO, commented, “While Abby has only been with us at the complex for just over two months, she has embraced the mission and vision of HMC. She is already a dedicated and valuable member of the medical arts team, and she is constantly jumping in to assist where needed.”
HMC now staffs over 300 dedicated employees and healthcare professionals and was recently awarded a 5-Star rating from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). To learn more about Hopedale Medical Complex and current career opportunities, go to www.hopedalemc.com.
