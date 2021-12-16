Hopedale Medical Complex honored for exceptional quality of care

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recently recognized Hopedale Medical Complex for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care in a ceremony held November 18 at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, IL.
As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program (MBQIP), Hopedale Medical Complex and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes. These four domains include: Patient Safety/Inpatient; Patient Engagement; Care Transitions; and Outpatient Measures.
“Often, in rural hospitals, having a devoted staff member to abstract and submit this data can be both time-consuming and burdensome,” said Laura Fischer, ICAHN Flex Grant Project Manager. “This hospital realizes how important quality of care and an engaged staff is for its patients…From its top leadership on throughout the facility, each strives for continued quality on a daily basis, and that is what we are celebrating today.”
Hopedale Medical Complex was recognized for being in the top 10% of all critical access hospitals in the country as a high-achieving HCAHPS hospital.
The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) is a survey instrument developed to measure a hospital patient’s perception of their care. These HCAHPS ratings awards include hospitals that received top scores greater than 90% for the global questions as well as hospitals that received four- or five-star ratings.
“We are extraordinarily proud of our entire HMC team for achieving this level of excellence in healthcare quality,” said Emily Whitson, COO, Hopedale Medical Complex. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our fervent commitment and dedication to delivering an excellent healthcare experience which our patients have come to expect and all of the HMC staff can be proud of.”
The Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program began in 2011 as a way for critical access hospitals to demonstrate the quality of care that they provide. This program has continued to evolve, adding new measures and removing outdated ones. In 2016, the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy deemed it necessary for CAHs to participate in at least one measure of one domain to receive Flex funding opportunities. Each year, FORHP has increased the level at which the hospital must participate to remain Flex fund eligible.
The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN), located in Princeton, IL, is a network of 57 small rural Illinois hospitals dedicated to strengthening the operations of its member hospitals through collaboration. The organization is composed of Illinois hospitals who have earned critical access hospital designation by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. ICAHN is recognized nationally for its work with rural healthcare and administers several state, federal, and private healthcare programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.